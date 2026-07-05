Huzaifa Javed Patel

Huzaifa Javed Patel

wicket keeper

Full name:Huzaifa Javed Patel
Nationality:Panama

Teams

2023 Teams

Panama

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs2525
Balls Faced2525
Avg12.512.5
SR100100
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2121
Hundreds00

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