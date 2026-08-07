Gaonkar Laxman
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Gaonkar Laxman
|Nationality:
|Panama
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|4.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|21
|21
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|21
|21
|SR
|24
|24
|Eco
|5.25
|5.25
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|15
|15
|Balls Faced
|18
|18
|Avg
|7.5
|7.5
|SR
|83.33
|83.33
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|14
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0