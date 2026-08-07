Gaonkar Laxman

Gaonkar Laxman

wicket keeper

Full name:Gaonkar Laxman
Nationality:Panama

Teams

2023 Teams

Panama

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings11
Overs4.04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2121
Wickets11
Avg2121
SR2424
Eco5.255.25
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs1515
Balls Faced1818
Avg7.57.5
SR83.3383.33
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1414
Hundreds00

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