David Keelan Mathias

David Keelan Mathias

bowler

Full name:David Keelan Mathias
Nationality:Bahrain
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Bahrain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches514
Innings814
Overs108.09.011.0
Balls---
Maidens2200
Runs3505379
Wickets1313
Avg26.925326.33
SR49.845422
Eco3.245.887.18
BB513
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches514
Innings713
Not outs101
Runs85045
Balls Faced288173
Avg14.16022.5
SR29.51061.64
Fours1105
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest26025
Hundreds000

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