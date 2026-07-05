David Keelan Mathias
bowler
|Full name:
|David Keelan Mathias
|Nationality:
|Bahrain
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|1
|4
|Innings
|8
|1
|4
|Overs
|108.0
|9.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|22
|0
|0
|Runs
|350
|53
|79
|Wickets
|13
|1
|3
|Avg
|26.92
|53
|26.33
|SR
|49.84
|54
|22
|Eco
|3.24
|5.88
|7.18
|BB
|5
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|1
|4
|Innings
|7
|1
|3
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|85
|0
|45
|Balls Faced
|288
|1
|73
|Avg
|14.16
|0
|22.5
|SR
|29.51
|0
|61.64
|Fours
|11
|0
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|26
|0
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0