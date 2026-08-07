Deepak Dhapola

Deepak Dhapola

bowler

Full name:Deepak Dhapola
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Uttarakhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches19132
Innings32132
Overs578.286.05.0
Balls---
Maidens141130
Runs151734346
Wickets77170
Avg19.720.170
SR45.0630.350
Eco2.623.989.2
BB1240
4w310
5w700
10w300

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches19132
Innings2040
Not outs700
Runs81650
Balls Faced146690
Avg6.2316.250
SR55.4794.20
Fours750
Fifties000
Sixies330
Highest27380
Hundreds000

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