Deepak Dhapola
bowler
|Full name:
|Deepak Dhapola
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|13
|2
|Innings
|32
|13
|2
|Overs
|578.2
|86.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|141
|13
|0
|Runs
|1517
|343
|46
|Wickets
|77
|17
|0
|Avg
|19.7
|20.17
|0
|SR
|45.06
|30.35
|0
|Eco
|2.62
|3.98
|9.2
|BB
|12
|4
|0
|4w
|3
|1
|0
|5w
|7
|0
|0
|10w
|3
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|13
|2
|Innings
|20
|4
|0
|Not outs
|7
|0
|0
|Runs
|81
|65
|0
|Balls Faced
|146
|69
|0
|Avg
|6.23
|16.25
|0
|SR
|55.47
|94.2
|0
|Fours
|7
|5
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|0
|Highest
|27
|38
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0