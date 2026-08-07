Deepesh Nailwal

Deepesh Nailwal

all rounder

Full name:Deepesh Nailwal
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Uttarakhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches111
Innings210
Overs6.04.40
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs22400
Wickets020
Avg0200
SR0140
Eco3.668.570
BB020
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches111
Innings210
Not outs000
Runs18200
Balls Faced79210
Avg9200
SR22.7895.230
Fours300
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest9200
Hundreds000

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