Deepesh Nailwal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Deepesh Nailwal
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|0
|Overs
|6.0
|4.4
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|22
|40
|0
|Wickets
|0
|2
|0
|Avg
|0
|20
|0
|SR
|0
|14
|0
|Eco
|3.66
|8.57
|0
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|18
|20
|0
|Balls Faced
|79
|21
|0
|Avg
|9
|20
|0
|SR
|22.78
|95.23
|0
|Fours
|3
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|20
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0