Aldane Oraine Thomas
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Aldane Oraine Thomas
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|23
|7
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|23
|7
|Innings
|35
|23
|3
|Not outs
|3
|1
|2
|Runs
|582
|337
|1
|Balls Faced
|1104
|551
|4
|Avg
|18.18
|15.31
|1
|SR
|52.71
|61.16
|25
|Fours
|73
|37
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|3
|0
|Highest
|100
|48
|1
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0