Aldane Oraine Thomas

Aldane Oraine Thomas

wicket keeper

Full name:Aldane Oraine Thomas
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Jamaica Scorpions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches20237
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches20237
Innings35233
Not outs312
Runs5823371
Balls Faced11045514
Avg18.1815.311
SR52.7161.1625
Fours73370
Fifties100
Sixies630
Highest100481
Hundreds100

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