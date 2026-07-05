Pete Salmon

Pete Salmon

bowler

Full name:Pete Salmon
Nationality:Jamaica
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Surrey Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches213
Innings413
Overs111.496.5
Balls--
Maidens386
Runs206404
Wickets1116
Avg18.7225.25
SR60.936.31
Eco1.844.17
BB84
4w01
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches213
Innings411
Not outs01
Runs47111
Balls Faced65197
Avg11.7511.1
SR72.356.34
Fours48
Fifties00
Sixies12
Highest4731
Hundreds00

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