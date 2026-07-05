Pete Salmon
bowler
|Full name:
|Pete Salmon
|Nationality:
|Jamaica
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|13
|Innings
|4
|13
|Overs
|111.4
|96.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|38
|6
|Runs
|206
|404
|Wickets
|11
|16
|Avg
|18.72
|25.25
|SR
|60.9
|36.31
|Eco
|1.84
|4.17
|BB
|8
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|13
|Innings
|4
|11
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|47
|111
|Balls Faced
|65
|197
|Avg
|11.75
|11.1
|SR
|72.3
|56.34
|Fours
|4
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|Highest
|47
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0