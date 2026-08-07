Devang D Karamta

Devang D Karamta

bowler

Full name:Devang D Karamta
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Saurashtra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches1
Innings1
Overs28.0
Balls-
Maidens7
Runs66
Wickets2
Avg33
SR84
Eco2.35
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches1
Innings0
Not outs0
Runs0
Balls Faced0
Avg0
SR0
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest0
Hundreds0

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