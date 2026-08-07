Devang D Karamta
bowler
|Full name:
|Devang D Karamta
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Overs
|28.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|7
|Runs
|66
|Wickets
|2
|Avg
|33
|SR
|84
|Eco
|2.35
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|0
|Hundreds
|0