Dhanusri Sri Muhunan

Dhanusri Sri Muhunan

bowler

Full name:Dhanusri Sri Muhunan
Nationality:Malaysia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Malaysia Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches9
Innings6
Overs15.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs68
Wickets4
Avg17
SR22.5
Eco4.53
BB3
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches9
Innings4
Not outs1
Runs10
Balls Faced23
Avg3.33
SR43.47
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest5
Hundreds0

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