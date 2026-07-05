Dhanusri Sri Muhunan
bowler
|Full name:
|Dhanusri Sri Muhunan
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|6
|Overs
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|68
|Wickets
|4
|Avg
|17
|SR
|22.5
|Eco
|4.53
|BB
|3
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|4
|Not outs
|1
|Runs
|10
|Balls Faced
|23
|Avg
|3.33
|SR
|43.47
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|5
|Hundreds
|0