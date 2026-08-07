Jamahidaya Intan

Jamahidaya Intan

batsman

Full name:Jamahidaya Intan
Nationality:Malaysia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Malaysia Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches44
Innings13
Overs28.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs146
Wickets4
Avg36.5
SR42
Eco5.21
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches44
Innings34
Not outs9
Runs213
Balls Faced326
Avg8.52
SR65.33
Fours14
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest27
Hundreds0

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