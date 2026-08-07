Jamahidaya Intan
batsman
|Full name:
|Jamahidaya Intan
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|13
|Overs
|28.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|146
|Wickets
|4
|Avg
|36.5
|SR
|42
|Eco
|5.21
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|34
|Not outs
|9
|Runs
|213
|Balls Faced
|326
|Avg
|8.52
|SR
|65.33
|Fours
|14
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|27
|Hundreds
|0