Nur Aishah Mohammed Iqbal

Nur Aishah Mohammed Iqbal

all rounder

Full name:Nur Aishah Mohammed Iqbal
Nationality:Malaysia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Malaysia Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches4
Innings0
Overs0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs0
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco0
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches4
Innings1
Not outs1
Runs6
Balls Faced25
Avg0
SR24
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest6
Hundreds0

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