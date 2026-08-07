Nur Aishah Mohammed Iqbal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nur Aishah Mohammed Iqbal
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|Overs
|0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|0
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|0
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|1
|Not outs
|1
|Runs
|6
|Balls Faced
|25
|Avg
|0
|SR
|24
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|6
|Hundreds
|0