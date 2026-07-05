Mahirah Izzati Ismail

Mahirah Izzati Ismail

all rounder

Full name:Mahirah Izzati Ismail
Nationality:Malaysia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2025 Teams

Malaysia Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches41
Innings34
Overs115.4
Balls-
Maidens9
Runs474
Wickets32
Avg14.81
SR21.68
Eco4.09
BB3
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches41
Innings31
Not outs2
Runs273
Balls Faced442
Avg9.41
SR61.76
Fours19
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest44
Hundreds0

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