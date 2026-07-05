Mahirah Izzati Ismail
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mahirah Izzati Ismail
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|34
|Overs
|115.4
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|9
|Runs
|474
|Wickets
|32
|Avg
|14.81
|SR
|21.68
|Eco
|4.09
|BB
|3
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|31
|Not outs
|2
|Runs
|273
|Balls Faced
|442
|Avg
|9.41
|SR
|61.76
|Fours
|19
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|44
|Hundreds
|0