Dhruv Jatinbhai Raval
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Dhruv Jatinbhai Raval
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|25
|21
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|25
|21
|Innings
|25
|25
|21
|Not outs
|3
|3
|2
|Runs
|807
|741
|452
|Balls Faced
|1651
|949
|346
|Avg
|36.68
|33.68
|23.78
|SR
|48.87
|78.08
|130.63
|Fours
|110
|84
|59
|Fifties
|4
|3
|2
|Sixies
|3
|2
|8
|Highest
|116
|102
|73
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0
Dhruv Raval NewsView all
If you want to know more information about cricketer Dhruv Raval, here you will find all the information about the matches he has played so far and the tournaments he is looking forward to participate in.