Dhruv Jatinbhai Raval

Dhruv Jatinbhai Raval

wicket keeper

Full name:Dhruv Jatinbhai Raval
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

India Capitals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches152521
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches152521
Innings252521
Not outs332
Runs807741452
Balls Faced1651949346
Avg36.6833.6823.78
SR48.8778.08130.63
Fours1108459
Fifties432
Sixies328
Highest11610273
Hundreds110

Dhruv Raval News

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If you want to know more information about cricketer Dhruv Raval, here you will find all the information about the matches he has played so far and the tournaments he is looking forward to participate in.

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