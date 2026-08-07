Dina Krushna Sarbeswar Mohanty
bowler
|Full name:
|Dina Krushna Sarbeswar Mohanty
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|4
|Overs
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|68
|Wickets
|1
|Avg
|68
|SR
|54
|Eco
|7.55
|BB
|1
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|Not outs
|2
|Runs
|33
|Balls Faced
|43
|Avg
|6.6
|SR
|76.74
|Fours
|1
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|1
|Highest
|16
|Hundreds
|0