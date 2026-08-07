Dina Krushna Sarbeswar Mohanty

Dina Krushna Sarbeswar Mohanty

bowler

Full name:Dina Krushna Sarbeswar Mohanty
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches7
Innings4
Overs9.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs68
Wickets1
Avg68
SR54
Eco7.55
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches7
Innings7
Not outs2
Runs33
Balls Faced43
Avg6.6
SR76.74
Fours1
Fifties0
Sixies1
Highest16
Hundreds0

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