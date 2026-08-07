Rajesh Rajeev Dhupar

Rajesh Rajeev Dhupar

wicket keeper

Full name:Rajesh Rajeev Dhupar
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches874
Innings001
Overs002.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0015
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco007.5
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches874
Innings1474
Not outs110
Runs370228146
Balls Faced916305116
Avg28.463836.5
SR40.3974.75125.86
Fours412714
Fifties321
Sixies633
Highest977090
Hundreds000

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