Rajesh Rajeev Dhupar
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Rajesh Rajeev Dhupar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|7
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|Overs
|0
|0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|15
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|7.5
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|7
|4
|Innings
|14
|7
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|370
|228
|146
|Balls Faced
|916
|305
|116
|Avg
|28.46
|38
|36.5
|SR
|40.39
|74.75
|125.86
|Fours
|41
|27
|14
|Fifties
|3
|2
|1
|Sixies
|6
|3
|3
|Highest
|97
|70
|90
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0