Prayash Kumar Singh
bowler
|Full name:
|Prayash Kumar Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|16
|10
|Innings
|8
|13
|7
|Overs
|99.5
|66.2
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|2
|0
|Runs
|394
|365
|96
|Wickets
|7
|12
|5
|Avg
|56.28
|30.41
|19.2
|SR
|85.57
|33.16
|16.8
|Eco
|3.94
|5.5
|6.85
|BB
|3
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|16
|10
|Innings
|6
|13
|9
|Not outs
|0
|1
|2
|Runs
|237
|159
|58
|Balls Faced
|356
|182
|68
|Avg
|39.5
|13.25
|8.28
|SR
|66.57
|87.36
|85.29
|Fours
|32
|10
|3
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|4
|9
|1
|Highest
|104
|51
|20
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0