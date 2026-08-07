Prayash Kumar Singh

Prayash Kumar Singh

bowler

Full name:Prayash Kumar Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51610
Innings8137
Overs99.566.214.0
Balls---
Maidens820
Runs39436596
Wickets7125
Avg56.2830.4119.2
SR85.5733.1616.8
Eco3.945.56.85
BB343
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51610
Innings6139
Not outs012
Runs23715958
Balls Faced35618268
Avg39.513.258.28
SR66.5787.3685.29
Fours32103
Fifties110
Sixies491
Highest1045120
Hundreds100

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