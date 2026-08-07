Abhishek Yadav

Abhishek Yadav

batsman

Full name:Abhishek Yadav
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches81914
Innings003
Overs004.5
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0036
Wickets001
Avg0036
SR0029
Eco007.44
BB001
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches81914
Innings121814
Not outs102
Runs278237270
Balls Faced493318213
Avg25.2713.1622.5
SR56.3874.52126.76
Fours392125
Fifties001
Sixies0310
Highest1154052
Hundreds100

Another Players

Dhupar, Rajesh Rajeev

Dhupar, Rajesh Rajeev

Prasad Roul, Sunil Kumar Sarada

Prasad Roul, Sunil Kumar Sarada

Pattnaik, Sandeep Pradeep

Pattnaik, Sandeep Pradeep

Singh, Prayash Kumar

Singh, Prayash Kumar

Pradhan, Debabrata Babrubahan

Pradhan, Debabrata Babrubahan

Beg, Mushtaq

Beg, Mushtaq

Pradhan, Suryakant Basudev

Pradhan, Suryakant Basudev

Pattanaik, Rakesh

Pattanaik, Rakesh

Mishra, Shantanu

Mishra, Shantanu

Rath, Anshy

Rath, Anshy