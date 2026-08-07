Abhishek Yadav
batsman
|Full name:
|Abhishek Yadav
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|19
|14
|Innings
|0
|0
|3
|Overs
|0
|0
|4.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|36
|Wickets
|0
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|0
|36
|SR
|0
|0
|29
|Eco
|0
|0
|7.44
|BB
|0
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|19
|14
|Innings
|12
|18
|14
|Not outs
|1
|0
|2
|Runs
|278
|237
|270
|Balls Faced
|493
|318
|213
|Avg
|25.27
|13.16
|22.5
|SR
|56.38
|74.52
|126.76
|Fours
|39
|21
|25
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|3
|10
|Highest
|115
|40
|52
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0