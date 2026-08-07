Douglas Allan

Douglas Allan

batsman

Full name:Douglas Allan
Nationality:Bermuda
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2025 Teams

Bermuda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1826
Innings911
Overs28.232.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs170198
Wickets1619
Avg10.6210.42
SR10.6210.21
Eco66.12
BB55
4w00
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1826
Innings1623
Not outs12
Runs328387
Balls Faced240298
Avg21.8618.42
SR136.66129.86
Fours3335
Fifties22
Sixies1925
Highest7474
Hundreds00

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