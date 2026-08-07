Douglas Allan
batsman
|Full name:
|Douglas Allan
|Nationality:
|Bermuda
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|18
|26
|Innings
|9
|11
|Overs
|28.2
|32.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|170
|198
|Wickets
|16
|19
|Avg
|10.62
|10.42
|SR
|10.62
|10.21
|Eco
|6
|6.12
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|18
|26
|Innings
|16
|23
|Not outs
|1
|2
|Runs
|328
|387
|Balls Faced
|240
|298
|Avg
|21.86
|18.42
|SR
|136.66
|129.86
|Fours
|33
|35
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|19
|25
|Highest
|74
|74
|Hundreds
|0
|0