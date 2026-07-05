Willard Arnold E Manders
bowler
|Full name:
|Willard Arnold E Manders
|Nationality:
|Bermuda
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|Overs
|48.5
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|3
|Runs
|224
|Wickets
|3
|Avg
|74.66
|SR
|97.66
|Eco
|4.58
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|Not outs
|1
|Runs
|45
|Balls Faced
|0
|Avg
|9
|SR
|0
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|23
|Hundreds
|0