Willard Arnold E Manders

Willard Arnold E Manders

bowler

Full name:Willard Arnold E Manders
Nationality:Bermuda
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Bermuda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList a
Matches6
Innings6
Overs48.5
Balls-
Maidens3
Runs224
Wickets3
Avg74.66
SR97.66
Eco4.58
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueList a
Matches6
Innings6
Not outs1
Runs45
Balls Faced0
Avg9
SR0
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest23
Hundreds0

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