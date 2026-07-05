Malachi Olin Jones

Malachi Olin Jones

all rounder

Full name:Malachi Olin Jones
Nationality:Bermuda
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Bermuda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches121852026
Innings121782025
Overs76.252.2117.0119.171.2
Balls-----
Maidens401940
Runs482298462728425
Wickets815111320
Avg60.2519.86425621.25
SR57.2520.9363.815521.4
Eco6.315.693.946.15.95
BB23523
4w00100
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches121852026
Innings1214102021
Not outs28139
Runs11311695241168
Balls Faced149127178313173
Avg11.319.3310.5514.1714
SR75.8391.3353.3776.9997.1
Fours85009
Fifties00000
Sixies53005
Highest2727243827
Hundreds00000

Another Players

Darrell, Jabari

Darrell, Jabari

Brangman, Derrick

Brangman, Derrick

Smith, Sinclair

Smith, Sinclair

Richardson, Jarryd

Richardson, Jarryd

Manders, Arnold

Manders, Arnold

Trott, Charles

Trott, Charles

Leverock, Kamau

Leverock, Kamau

Richardson, Alje

Richardson, Alje

Douglas, Allan

Douglas, Allan

Watson, Matthew

Watson, Matthew