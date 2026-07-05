Malachi Olin Jones
all rounder
|Full name:
|Malachi Olin Jones
|Nationality:
|Bermuda
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|18
|5
|20
|26
|Innings
|12
|17
|8
|20
|25
|Overs
|76.2
|52.2
|117.0
|119.1
|71.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|19
|4
|0
|Runs
|482
|298
|462
|728
|425
|Wickets
|8
|15
|11
|13
|20
|Avg
|60.25
|19.86
|42
|56
|21.25
|SR
|57.25
|20.93
|63.81
|55
|21.4
|Eco
|6.31
|5.69
|3.94
|6.1
|5.95
|BB
|2
|3
|5
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|18
|5
|20
|26
|Innings
|12
|14
|10
|20
|21
|Not outs
|2
|8
|1
|3
|9
|Runs
|113
|116
|95
|241
|168
|Balls Faced
|149
|127
|178
|313
|173
|Avg
|11.3
|19.33
|10.55
|14.17
|14
|SR
|75.83
|91.33
|53.37
|76.99
|97.1
|Fours
|8
|5
|0
|0
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Highest
|27
|27
|24
|38
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0