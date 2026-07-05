Kamau Sadiki Leverock

Kamau Sadiki Leverock

all rounder

Full name:Kamau Sadiki Leverock
Nationality:Bermuda
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

India Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2642342
Innings2161536
Overs67.468.098.0108.2
Balls----
Maidens1731
Runs450284668839
Wickets2422032
Avg18.7514233.426.21
SR16.9120429.420.31
Eco6.654.176.817.74
BB4144
4w1011
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2642342
Innings2642339
Not outs4009
Runs72369674847
Balls Faced47996641591
Avg32.8617.2529.328.23
SR150.9371.87105.14143.31
Fours63138969
Fifties3063
Sixies4101948
Highest1032575103
Hundreds1001

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