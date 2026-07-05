Kamau Sadiki Leverock
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kamau Sadiki Leverock
|Nationality:
|Bermuda
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|4
|23
|42
|Innings
|21
|6
|15
|36
|Overs
|67.4
|68.0
|98.0
|108.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|7
|3
|1
|Runs
|450
|284
|668
|839
|Wickets
|24
|2
|20
|32
|Avg
|18.75
|142
|33.4
|26.21
|SR
|16.91
|204
|29.4
|20.31
|Eco
|6.65
|4.17
|6.81
|7.74
|BB
|4
|1
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|4
|23
|42
|Innings
|26
|4
|23
|39
|Not outs
|4
|0
|0
|9
|Runs
|723
|69
|674
|847
|Balls Faced
|479
|96
|641
|591
|Avg
|32.86
|17.25
|29.3
|28.23
|SR
|150.93
|71.87
|105.14
|143.31
|Fours
|63
|13
|89
|69
|Fifties
|3
|0
|6
|3
|Sixies
|41
|0
|19
|48
|Highest
|103
|25
|75
|103
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0
|1