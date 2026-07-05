Jabari Troy Darrell

Jabari Troy Darrell

bowler

Full name:Jabari Troy Darrell
Nationality:Bermuda

Teams

2023 Teams

Bermuda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches292
Innings292
Overs7.063.07.0
Balls---
Maidens030
Runs2245822
Wickets373
Avg7.3365.427.33
SR145414
Eco3.147.263.14
BB232
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches292
Innings080
Not outs020
Runs0290
Balls Faced0530
Avg04.830
SR054.710
Fours040
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest0160
Hundreds000

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