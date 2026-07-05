Jabari Troy Darrell
bowler
|Full name:
|Jabari Troy Darrell
|Nationality:
|Bermuda
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|9
|2
|Innings
|2
|9
|2
|Overs
|7.0
|63.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|22
|458
|22
|Wickets
|3
|7
|3
|Avg
|7.33
|65.42
|7.33
|SR
|14
|54
|14
|Eco
|3.14
|7.26
|3.14
|BB
|2
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|9
|2
|Innings
|0
|8
|0
|Not outs
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|0
|29
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|53
|0
|Avg
|0
|4.83
|0
|SR
|0
|54.71
|0
|Fours
|0
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|16
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0