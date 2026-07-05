Faheem Nazir
all rounder
|Full name:
|Faheem Nazir
|Nationality:
|Switzerland
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|13
|13
|Overs
|39.1
|39.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|273
|273
|Wickets
|17
|17
|Avg
|16.05
|16.05
|SR
|13.82
|13.82
|Eco
|6.97
|6.97
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|14
|14
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|724
|724
|Balls Faced
|473
|473
|Avg
|65.81
|65.81
|SR
|153.06
|153.06
|Fours
|77
|77
|Fifties
|6
|6
|Sixies
|25
|25
|Highest
|113
|113
|Hundreds
|2
|2