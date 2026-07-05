Faheem Nazir

Faheem Nazir

all rounder

Full name:Faheem Nazir
Nationality:Switzerland
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Switzerland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1313
Overs39.139.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs273273
Wickets1717
Avg16.0516.05
SR13.8213.82
Eco6.976.97
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1414
Not outs33
Runs724724
Balls Faced473473
Avg65.8165.81
SR153.06153.06
Fours7777
Fifties66
Sixies2525
Highest113113
Hundreds22

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