Fraser Clarke

Fraser Clarke

bowler

Full name:Fraser Clarke

Teams

2023 Teams

Isle of Man

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings77
Overs25.025.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs170170
Wickets66
Avg28.3328.33
SR2525
Eco6.86.8
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings55
Not outs22
Runs1212
Balls Faced2929
Avg44
SR41.3741.37
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest99
Hundreds00

Another Players

Griffin, JJ

Griffin, JJ

Ansell, Matthew

Ansell, Matthew

McAuley, Adam

McAuley, Adam

Burrows, Joseph Adam

Burrows, Joseph Adam

Jansen, Dollin

Jansen, Dollin

Barnett, Sam

Barnett, Sam

Cawte, Kieran

Cawte, Kieran

Clarke, Spencer Nicholas

Clarke, Spencer Nicholas

Brown, Jamie

Brown, Jamie

Webster, Christian

Webster, Christian