Fraser Clarke
bowler
|Full name:
|Fraser Clarke
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|25.0
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|170
|170
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|28.33
|28.33
|SR
|25
|25
|Eco
|6.8
|6.8
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|12
|12
|Balls Faced
|29
|29
|Avg
|4
|4
|SR
|41.37
|41.37
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|9
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0