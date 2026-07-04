Adam McAuley

Adam McAuley

batsman

Full name:Adam McAuley
Nationality:Isle of Man
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

Isle of Man

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1818
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1818
Innings1717
Not outs11
Runs372372
Balls Faced402402
Avg23.2523.25
SR92.5392.53
Fours2929
Fifties11
Sixies22
Highest5050
Hundreds00

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