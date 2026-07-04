Adam McAuley
batsman
|Full name:
|Adam McAuley
|Nationality:
|Isle of Man
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|18
|18
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|18
|18
|Innings
|17
|17
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|372
|372
|Balls Faced
|402
|402
|Avg
|23.25
|23.25
|SR
|92.53
|92.53
|Fours
|29
|29
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|50
|50
|Hundreds
|0
|0