Kieran Cawte
bowler
|Full name:
|Kieran Cawte
|Nationality:
|Isle of Man
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|21.1
|21.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|173
|173
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|34.6
|34.6
|SR
|25.4
|25.4
|Eco
|8.17
|8.17
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|4
|4
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0