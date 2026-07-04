Kieran Cawte

Kieran Cawte

bowler

Full name:Kieran Cawte
Nationality:Isle of Man

Teams

2024 Teams

Isle of Man

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings77
Overs21.121.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs173173
Wickets55
Avg34.634.6
SR25.425.4
Eco8.178.17
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings33
Not outs11
Runs00
Balls Faced44
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

Another Players

Griffin, JJ

Griffin, JJ

Ansell, Matthew

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McAuley, Adam

McAuley, Adam

Clarke, Fraser

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Burrows, Joseph Adam

Burrows, Joseph Adam

Jansen, Dollin

Jansen, Dollin

Barnett, Sam

Barnett, Sam

Clarke, Spencer Nicholas

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Brown, Jamie

Brown, Jamie

Webster, Christian

Webster, Christian