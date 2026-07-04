Joseph Adam Burrows
bowler
|Full name:
|Joseph Adam Burrows
|Nationality:
|Isle of Man
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|Innings
|18
|18
|Overs
|55.5
|55.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|445
|445
|Wickets
|25
|25
|Avg
|17.8
|17.8
|SR
|13.4
|13.4
|Eco
|7.97
|7.97
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|2
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|Innings
|12
|12
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|69
|69
|Balls Faced
|67
|67
|Avg
|6.9
|6.9
|SR
|102.98
|102.98
|Fours
|8
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|28
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0