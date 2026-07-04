Joseph Adam Burrows

Joseph Adam Burrows

bowler

Full name:Joseph Adam Burrows
Nationality:Isle of Man
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2024 Teams

Isle of Man

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1919
Innings1818
Overs55.555.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs445445
Wickets2525
Avg17.817.8
SR13.413.4
Eco7.977.97
BB44
4w22
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1919
Innings1212
Not outs22
Runs6969
Balls Faced6767
Avg6.96.9
SR102.98102.98
Fours88
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2828
Hundreds00

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