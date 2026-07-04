Matthew James Ansell
bowler
|Full name:
|Matthew James Ansell
|Nationality:
|Isle of Man
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|15
|15
|Overs
|52.5
|52.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|286
|286
|Wickets
|13
|13
|Avg
|22
|22
|SR
|24.38
|24.38
|Eco
|5.41
|5.41
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|33
|33
|Balls Faced
|46
|46
|Avg
|5.5
|5.5
|SR
|71.73
|71.73
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|17
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0