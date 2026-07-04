Matthew James Ansell

Matthew James Ansell

bowler

Full name:Matthew James Ansell
Nationality:Isle of Man
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Isle of Man

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings1515
Overs52.552.5
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs286286
Wickets1313
Avg2222
SR24.3824.38
Eco5.415.41
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings77
Not outs11
Runs3333
Balls Faced4646
Avg5.55.5
SR71.7371.73
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1717
Hundreds00

Another Players

Griffin, JJ

Griffin, JJ

McAuley, Adam

McAuley, Adam

Clarke, Fraser

Clarke, Fraser

Burrows, Joseph Adam

Burrows, Joseph Adam

Jansen, Dollin

Jansen, Dollin

Barnett, Sam

Barnett, Sam

Cawte, Kieran

Cawte, Kieran

Clarke, Spencer Nicholas

Clarke, Spencer Nicholas

Brown, Jamie

Brown, Jamie

Webster, Christian

Webster, Christian