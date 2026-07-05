Gargi Bhogle
batsman
|Full name:
|Gargi Bhogle
|Nationality:
|USA
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|3
|10
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|3
|10
|Innings
|3
|10
|Not outs
|0
|3
|Runs
|32
|178
|Balls Faced
|69
|236
|Avg
|10.66
|25.42
|SR
|46.37
|75.42
|Fours
|2
|17
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|17
|39
|Hundreds
|0
|0