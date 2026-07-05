Gargi Bhogle

Gargi Bhogle

batsman

Full name:Gargi Bhogle
Nationality:USA

Teams

2026 Teams

USA Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches310
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches310
Innings310
Not outs03
Runs32178
Balls Faced69236
Avg10.6625.42
SR46.3775.42
Fours217
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1739
Hundreds00

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