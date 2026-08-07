Suhani Rajiv Thadani

Suhani Rajiv Thadani

bowler

Full name:Suhani Rajiv Thadani
Nationality:USA

Teams

2026 Teams

USA Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches116
Innings116
Overs2.044.1
Balls--
Maidens08
Runs14166
Wickets015
Avg011.06
SR017.66
Eco73.75
BB04
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches116
Innings14
Not outs13
Runs013
Balls Faced2721
Avg013
SR061.9
Fours01
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest010
Hundreds00

Another Players

Pagydyala, Chetna Reddy

Pagydyala, Chetna Reddy

Chudasama, Aditi

Chudasama, Aditi

Kodali, Geetika

Kodali, Geetika

Willathgamuwa, Jessica

Willathgamuwa, Jessica

Iftikhar, Uzma

Iftikhar, Uzma

Dhingra, Disha

Dhingra, Disha

Vaghela, Isani

Vaghela, Isani

Singh, Ritu

Singh, Ritu

Bhogle, Gargi

Bhogle, Gargi

Aras, Jivana

Aras, Jivana