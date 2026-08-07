Suhani Rajiv Thadani
bowler
|Full name:
|Suhani Rajiv Thadani
|Nationality:
|USA
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|1
|16
|Innings
|1
|16
|Overs
|2.0
|44.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|8
|Runs
|14
|166
|Wickets
|0
|15
|Avg
|0
|11.06
|SR
|0
|17.66
|Eco
|7
|3.75
|BB
|0
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|1
|16
|Innings
|1
|4
|Not outs
|1
|3
|Runs
|0
|13
|Balls Faced
|27
|21
|Avg
|0
|13
|SR
|0
|61.9
|Fours
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0