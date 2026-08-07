Isani Mahesh Vaghela

Isani Mahesh Vaghela

all rounder

Full name:Isani Mahesh Vaghela
Nationality:USA

Teams

2026 Teams

USA Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches119
Innings015
Overs039.0
Balls--
Maidens01
Runs0172
Wickets018
Avg09.55
SR013
Eco04.41
BB04
4w02
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches119
Innings113
Not outs02
Runs194
Balls Faced7158
Avg18.54
SR14.2859.49
Fours05
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest120
Hundreds00

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