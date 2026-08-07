Isani Mahesh Vaghela
all rounder
|Full name:
|Isani Mahesh Vaghela
|Nationality:
|USA
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|1
|19
|Innings
|0
|15
|Overs
|0
|39.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|172
|Wickets
|0
|18
|Avg
|0
|9.55
|SR
|0
|13
|Eco
|0
|4.41
|BB
|0
|4
|4w
|0
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|1
|19
|Innings
|1
|13
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|1
|94
|Balls Faced
|7
|158
|Avg
|1
|8.54
|SR
|14.28
|59.49
|Fours
|0
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0