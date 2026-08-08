Uzma Iftikhar

Uzma Iftikhar

batsman

Full name:Uzma Iftikhar
Nationality:USA

Teams

2023 Teams

USA Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches114
Innings114
Overs2.046.0
Balls--
Maidens04
Runs11159
Wickets013
Avg012.23
SR021.23
Eco5.53.45
BB04
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches114
Innings14
Not outs00
Runs016
Balls Faced036
Avg04
SR044.44
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest07
Hundreds00

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