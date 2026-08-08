Uzma Iftikhar
batsman
|Full name:
|Uzma Iftikhar
|Nationality:
|USA
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|1
|14
|Innings
|1
|14
|Overs
|2.0
|46.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|4
|Runs
|11
|159
|Wickets
|0
|13
|Avg
|0
|12.23
|SR
|0
|21.23
|Eco
|5.5
|3.45
|BB
|0
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|1
|14
|Innings
|1
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|16
|Balls Faced
|0
|36
|Avg
|0
|4
|SR
|0
|44.44
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|0
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0