Girish Rauturi
bowler
|Full name:
|Girish Rauturi
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|9
|Innings
|2
|7
|Overs
|28.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|0
|Runs
|70
|160
|Wickets
|2
|5
|Avg
|35
|32
|SR
|84
|19.2
|Eco
|2.5
|10
|BB
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|9
|Innings
|0
|7
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|76
|Balls Faced
|0
|56
|Avg
|0
|12.66
|SR
|0
|135.71
|Fours
|0
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|6
|Highest
|0
|49
|Hundreds
|0
|0