Girish Rauturi

Girish Rauturi

bowler

Full name:Girish Rauturi
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Uttarakhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches19
Innings27
Overs28.016.0
Balls--
Maidens80
Runs70160
Wickets25
Avg3532
SR8419.2
Eco2.510
BB23
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches19
Innings07
Not outs01
Runs076
Balls Faced056
Avg012.66
SR0135.71
Fours03
Fifties00
Sixies06
Highest049
Hundreds00

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