Gurinder Rajpal Singh

Gurinder Rajpal Singh

all rounder

Full name:Gurinder Rajpal Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Sikkim

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches395559
Innings615254
Overs1163.4418.0190.3
Balls---
Maidens216201
Runs365820321284
Wickets1395851
Avg26.3135.0325.17
SR50.2343.2422.41
Eco3.144.866.74
BB1144
4w1021
5w800
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches395559
Innings524439
Not outs71316
Runs16771122594
Balls Faced26481377489
Avg37.2636.1925.82
SR63.3381.48121.47
Fours173035
Fifties981
Sixies24026
Highest2009156
Hundreds400

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