Gurinder Rajpal Singh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Gurinder Rajpal Singh
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|39
|55
|59
|Innings
|61
|52
|54
|Overs
|1163.4
|418.0
|190.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|216
|20
|1
|Runs
|3658
|2032
|1284
|Wickets
|139
|58
|51
|Avg
|26.31
|35.03
|25.17
|SR
|50.23
|43.24
|22.41
|Eco
|3.14
|4.86
|6.74
|BB
|11
|4
|4
|4w
|10
|2
|1
|5w
|8
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|39
|55
|59
|Innings
|52
|44
|39
|Not outs
|7
|13
|16
|Runs
|1677
|1122
|594
|Balls Faced
|2648
|1377
|489
|Avg
|37.26
|36.19
|25.82
|SR
|63.33
|81.48
|121.47
|Fours
|173
|0
|35
|Fifties
|9
|8
|1
|Sixies
|24
|0
|26
|Highest
|200
|91
|56
|Hundreds
|4
|0
|0