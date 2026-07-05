Haider Ali Butt

Haider Ali Butt

all rounder

Full name:Haider Ali Butt

Teams

2024 Teams

Bahrain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches537537
Innings0707
Overs09.409.4
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs076076
Wickets0505
Avg015.2015.2
SR011.6011.6
Eco07.8607.86
BB0303
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches537537
Innings434434
Not outs1717
Runs7462774627
Balls Faced8155881558
Avg24.6623.2224.6623.22
SR91.35112.3691.35112.36
Fours534534
Fifties1111
Sixies325325
Highest50625062
Hundreds0000

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