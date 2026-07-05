Haider Ali Butt
all rounder
|Full name:
|Haider Ali Butt
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|37
|5
|37
|Innings
|0
|7
|0
|7
|Overs
|0
|9.4
|0
|9.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|76
|0
|76
|Wickets
|0
|5
|0
|5
|Avg
|0
|15.2
|0
|15.2
|SR
|0
|11.6
|0
|11.6
|Eco
|0
|7.86
|0
|7.86
|BB
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|37
|5
|37
|Innings
|4
|34
|4
|34
|Not outs
|1
|7
|1
|7
|Runs
|74
|627
|74
|627
|Balls Faced
|81
|558
|81
|558
|Avg
|24.66
|23.22
|24.66
|23.22
|SR
|91.35
|112.36
|91.35
|112.36
|Fours
|5
|34
|5
|34
|Fifties
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sixies
|3
|25
|3
|25
|Highest
|50
|62
|50
|62
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0