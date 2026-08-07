Harsh Vikram Singh

Harsh Vikram Singh

batsman

Full name:Harsh Vikram Singh

Teams

2025 Teams

Bihar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches779
Innings1179
Overs97.341.023.0
Balls---
Maidens1730
Runs379278221
Wickets685
Avg63.1634.7544.2
SR97.530.7527.6
Eco3.886.789.6
BB322
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches779
Innings857
Not outs105
Runs1601728
Balls Faced2957043
Avg22.853.414
SR54.2324.2865.11
Fours1803
Fifties000
Sixies400
Highest48915
Hundreds000

Another Players

Kumar, Babul

Kumar, Babul

Yadav, Amod Kamal

Yadav, Amod Kamal

Parmar, Anujit

Parmar, Anujit

Singh, Sachin Kumar

Singh, Sachin Kumar

Singh, Paramjit

Singh, Paramjit

Saurabh, Bipin

Saurabh, Bipin

Ashraf, Sarfaraz

Ashraf, Sarfaraz

Kumar, Shubham

Kumar, Shubham

Singh, Piyush

Singh, Piyush

Raj, Akash Bibhuti

Raj, Akash Bibhuti