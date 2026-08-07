Harsh Vikram Singh
batsman
|Full name:
|Harsh Vikram Singh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|9
|Innings
|11
|7
|9
|Overs
|97.3
|41.0
|23.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|17
|3
|0
|Runs
|379
|278
|221
|Wickets
|6
|8
|5
|Avg
|63.16
|34.75
|44.2
|SR
|97.5
|30.75
|27.6
|Eco
|3.88
|6.78
|9.6
|BB
|3
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|9
|Innings
|8
|5
|7
|Not outs
|1
|0
|5
|Runs
|160
|17
|28
|Balls Faced
|295
|70
|43
|Avg
|22.85
|3.4
|14
|SR
|54.23
|24.28
|65.11
|Fours
|18
|0
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|0
|Highest
|48
|9
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0