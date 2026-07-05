Hasan Murad

Hasan Murad

bowler

Full name:Hasan Murad
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Durbar Rajshahi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches194016
Innings324015
Overs682.0360.448.3
Balls---
Maidens171210
Runs18991429306
Wickets956415
Avg19.9822.3220.4
SR43.0733.8119.4
Eco2.783.966.3
BB942
4w330
5w900
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches194016
Innings27205
Not outs672
Runs146846
Balls Faced7331718
Avg6.956.462
SR19.9149.1275
Fours1561
Fifties000
Sixies120
Highest23214
Hundreds000

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