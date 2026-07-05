Hasan Murad
bowler
|Full name:
|Hasan Murad
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|40
|16
|Innings
|32
|40
|15
|Overs
|682.0
|360.4
|48.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|171
|21
|0
|Runs
|1899
|1429
|306
|Wickets
|95
|64
|15
|Avg
|19.98
|22.32
|20.4
|SR
|43.07
|33.81
|19.4
|Eco
|2.78
|3.96
|6.3
|BB
|9
|4
|2
|4w
|3
|3
|0
|5w
|9
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|40
|16
|Innings
|27
|20
|5
|Not outs
|6
|7
|2
|Runs
|146
|84
|6
|Balls Faced
|733
|171
|8
|Avg
|6.95
|6.46
|2
|SR
|19.91
|49.12
|75
|Fours
|15
|6
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|0
|Highest
|23
|21
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0