Hassan Khan Mohammad
bowler
|Full name:
|Hassan Khan Mohammad
|Nationality:
|Hong Kong, China
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|2
|Overs
|3.0
|10.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|43
|78
|43
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|14.33
|7.8
|14.33
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|2
|Innings
|1
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|2
|0
|Balls Faced
|3
|18
|3
|Avg
|0
|2
|0
|SR
|0
|11.11
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|2
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0