Hassan Khan Mohammad

Hassan Khan Mohammad

bowler

Full name:Hassan Khan Mohammad
Nationality:Hong Kong, China

Teams

2023 Teams

Hong Kong, China

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches222
Innings222
Overs3.010.03.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs437843
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco14.337.814.33
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches222
Innings111
Not outs000
Runs020
Balls Faced3183
Avg020
SR011.110
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest020
Hundreds000

Another Players

Khan, Hamed

Khan, Hamed

Khan, Nizakat

Khan, Nizakat

Khan, Ehsan

Khan, Ehsan

Arshed, Haroon

Arshed, Haroon

Ghazanfar, Mohammad

Ghazanfar, Mohammad

Mathur, Shiv

Mathur, Shiv

Murtaza, Yasim

Murtaza, Yasim

Waheed, Mohammad

Waheed, Mohammad

Hayat, Babar

Hayat, Babar

Rath, Anshy

Rath, Anshy