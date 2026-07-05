Henry Osinde
bowler
|Full name:
|Henry Osinde
|Nationality:
|Canada
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|42
|11
|23
|59
|26
|Innings
|41
|11
|39
|57
|26
|Overs
|282.0
|35.0
|607.5
|377.0
|77.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|25
|0
|139
|32
|0
|Runs
|1389
|250
|1943
|1833
|562
|Wickets
|45
|10
|68
|62
|18
|Avg
|30.86
|25
|28.57
|29.56
|31.22
|SR
|37.6
|21
|53.63
|36.48
|25.66
|Eco
|4.92
|7.14
|3.19
|4.86
|7.29
|BB
|4
|3
|7
|4
|3
|4w
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|42
|11
|23
|59
|26
|Innings
|28
|6
|35
|36
|10
|Not outs
|13
|2
|10
|18
|2
|Runs
|64
|31
|283
|79
|33
|Balls Faced
|132
|34
|533
|168
|42
|Avg
|4.26
|7.75
|11.32
|4.38
|4.12
|SR
|48.48
|91.17
|53.09
|47.02
|78.57
|Fours
|5
|1
|25
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|7
|0
|2
|Highest
|21
|17
|60
|21
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0