Henry Osinde

Henry Osinde

bowler

Full name:Henry Osinde
Nationality:Canada
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Canada

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches4211235926
Innings4111395726
Overs282.035.0607.5377.077.0
Balls-----
Maidens250139320
Runs138925019431833562
Wickets4510686218
Avg30.862528.5729.5631.22
SR37.62153.6336.4825.66
Eco4.927.143.194.867.29
BB43743
4w20330
5w00200
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches4211235926
Innings286353610
Not outs13210182
Runs64312837933
Balls Faced1323453316842
Avg4.267.7511.324.384.12
SR48.4891.1753.0947.0278.57
Fours512501
Fifties00100
Sixies02702
Highest2117602117
Hundreds00000

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