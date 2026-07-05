Jatinderpal Matharu
bowler
|Full name:
|Jatinderpal Matharu
|Nationality:
|Canada
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|17.0
|17.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|126
|126
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|21
|21
|SR
|17
|17
|Eco
|7.41
|7.41
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|0
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0