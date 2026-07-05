Jatinderpal Matharu

Jatinderpal Matharu

bowler

Full name:Jatinderpal Matharu
Nationality:Canada

Teams

2023 Teams

Surrey Jaguars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings77
Overs17.017.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs126126
Wickets66
Avg2121
SR1717
Eco7.417.41
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

Another Players

Johnson, Spencer

Johnson, Spencer

Patel, Sheel

Patel, Sheel

Das, Liton

Das, Liton

Behrendorff, Jason

Behrendorff, Jason

Singh, Jatinder

Singh, Jatinder

Akram, Mohammad

Akram, Mohammad

Khalid, Ammar

Khalid, Ammar

Khan, Ayaan

Khan, Ayaan

Wasim Jr, Mohammad

Wasim Jr, Mohammad

Cutting, Ben

Cutting, Ben