Ravinder Pal Singh
batsman
|Full name:
|Ravinder Pal Singh
|Nationality:
|Canada
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|29
|19
|29
|Innings
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Overs
|0
|1.1
|0
|1.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|14
|0
|14
|Wickets
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Avg
|0
|7
|0
|7
|SR
|0
|3.5
|0
|3.5
|Eco
|0
|12
|0
|12
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|29
|19
|29
|Innings
|5
|24
|19
|24
|Not outs
|1
|3
|6
|3
|Runs
|97
|589
|503
|589
|Balls Faced
|112
|400
|409
|400
|Avg
|24.25
|28.04
|38.69
|28.04
|SR
|86.6
|147.25
|122.98
|147.25
|Fours
|6
|43
|33
|43
|Fifties
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Sixies
|4
|31
|31
|31
|Highest
|34
|101
|94
|101
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|1