Ravinder Pal Singh

Ravinder Pal Singh

batsman

Full name:Ravinder Pal Singh
Nationality:Canada
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Canada

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches5291929
Innings0202
Overs01.101.1
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs014014
Wickets0202
Avg0707
SR03.503.5
Eco012012
BB0202
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches5291929
Innings5241924
Not outs1363
Runs97589503589
Balls Faced112400409400
Avg24.2528.0438.6928.04
SR86.6147.25122.98147.25
Fours6433343
Fifties0121
Sixies4313131
Highest3410194101
Hundreds0101

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