Ammar Khalid

Ammar Khalid

all rounder

Full name:Ammar Khalid
Nationality:Canada
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Canada

Surrey Jaguars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches727
Innings727
Overs26.08.026.0
Balls---
Maidens111
Runs17428174
Wickets12112
Avg14.52814.5
SR134813
Eco6.693.56.69
BB414
4w101
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches727
Innings010
Not outs010
Runs000
Balls Faced000
Avg000
SR000
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest000
Hundreds000

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