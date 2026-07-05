Ammar Khalid
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ammar Khalid
|Nationality:
|Canada
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|2
|7
|Innings
|7
|2
|7
|Overs
|26.0
|8.0
|26.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|174
|28
|174
|Wickets
|12
|1
|12
|Avg
|14.5
|28
|14.5
|SR
|13
|48
|13
|Eco
|6.69
|3.5
|6.69
|BB
|4
|1
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|2
|7
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0