Hidde C Overdijk
all rounder
|Full name:
|Hidde C Overdijk
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|5
|Innings
|3
|4
|Overs
|8.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|72
|79
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|24
|26.33
|SR
|16
|18
|Eco
|9
|8.77
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|5
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|13
|13
|Balls Faced
|7
|7
|Avg
|13
|13
|SR
|185.71
|185.71
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0