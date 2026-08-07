Hidde C Overdijk

Hidde C Overdijk

all rounder

Full name:Hidde C Overdijk
Nationality:Netherlands

Teams

2025 Teams

Netherlands

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches45
Innings34
Overs8.09.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7279
Wickets33
Avg2426.33
SR1618
Eco98.77
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches45
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs1313
Balls Faced77
Avg1313
SR185.71185.71
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1313
Hundreds00

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