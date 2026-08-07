Himanshu Bisht

Himanshu Bisht

bowler

Full name:Himanshu Bisht
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Uttarakhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches517
Innings516
Overs44.446.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs208346
Wickets714
Avg29.7124.71
SR38.2819.71
Eco4.657.52
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches517
Innings511
Not outs24
Runs7054
Balls Faced7356
Avg23.337.71
SR95.8996.42
Fours65
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2915
Hundreds00

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