Himanshu Bisht
bowler
|Full name:
|Himanshu Bisht
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|17
|Innings
|5
|16
|Overs
|44.4
|46.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|208
|346
|Wickets
|7
|14
|Avg
|29.71
|24.71
|SR
|38.28
|19.71
|Eco
|4.65
|7.52
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|17
|Innings
|5
|11
|Not outs
|2
|4
|Runs
|70
|54
|Balls Faced
|73
|56
|Avg
|23.33
|7.71
|SR
|95.89
|96.42
|Fours
|6
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|29
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0