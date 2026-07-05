Iftekhar Sajjad Rony

Iftekhar Sajjad Rony

bowler

Full name:Iftekhar Sajjad Rony
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

City Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches27378
Innings43377
Overs916.3275.220.0
Balls---
Maidens136160
Runs29711164150
Wickets80373
Avg37.1331.4550
SR68.7344.6440
Eco3.244.227.5
BB841
4w120
5w600
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches27378
Innings37261
Not outs760
Runs6232628
Balls Faced112832711
Avg20.7613.18
SR55.2380.1272.72
Fours96201
Fifties100
Sixies430
Highest126298
Hundreds100

Another Players

Gem, Zakirul Ahmed

Gem, Zakirul Ahmed

Islam, Moinul

Islam, Moinul

Shahid, Naser Ibnay

Shahid, Naser Ibnay

Rahman, Aminur

Rahman, Aminur

Halim, Abdul

Halim, Abdul

Hayet, Shafiul

Hayet, Shafiul

Rahman, Naimur

Rahman, Naimur

Mia, Rubel

Mia, Rubel

Sheik, Joyraz

Sheik, Joyraz

Naem, Md Ashik-Ul-Alam

Naem, Md Ashik-Ul-Alam