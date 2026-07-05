Iftekhar Sajjad Rony
bowler
|Full name:
|Iftekhar Sajjad Rony
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|27
|37
|8
|Innings
|43
|37
|7
|Overs
|916.3
|275.2
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|136
|16
|0
|Runs
|2971
|1164
|150
|Wickets
|80
|37
|3
|Avg
|37.13
|31.45
|50
|SR
|68.73
|44.64
|40
|Eco
|3.24
|4.22
|7.5
|BB
|8
|4
|1
|4w
|1
|2
|0
|5w
|6
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|27
|37
|8
|Innings
|37
|26
|1
|Not outs
|7
|6
|0
|Runs
|623
|262
|8
|Balls Faced
|1128
|327
|11
|Avg
|20.76
|13.1
|8
|SR
|55.23
|80.12
|72.72
|Fours
|96
|20
|1
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|3
|0
|Highest
|126
|29
|8
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0