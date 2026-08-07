Imtiaz Ahmed

Imtiaz Ahmed

bowler

Full name:Imtiaz Ahmed
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

India Captains

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches452020
Innings792020
Overs1311.1155.569.0
Balls---
Maidens285171
Runs4279710535
Wickets1382617
Avg3127.331.47
SR5735.9624.35
Eco3.264.557.75
BB1044
4w411
5w700
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches452020
Innings541214
Not outs1444
Runs69146150
Balls Faced11744990
Avg17.275.7515
SR58.8593.87166.66
Fours73311
Fifties100
Sixies30211
Highest531434
Hundreds000

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