Imtiaz Ahmed
bowler
|Full name:
|Imtiaz Ahmed
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|45
|20
|20
|Innings
|79
|20
|20
|Overs
|1311.1
|155.5
|69.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|285
|17
|1
|Runs
|4279
|710
|535
|Wickets
|138
|26
|17
|Avg
|31
|27.3
|31.47
|SR
|57
|35.96
|24.35
|Eco
|3.26
|4.55
|7.75
|BB
|10
|4
|4
|4w
|4
|1
|1
|5w
|7
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|45
|20
|20
|Innings
|54
|12
|14
|Not outs
|14
|4
|4
|Runs
|691
|46
|150
|Balls Faced
|1174
|49
|90
|Avg
|17.27
|5.75
|15
|SR
|58.85
|93.87
|166.66
|Fours
|73
|3
|11
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|30
|2
|11
|Highest
|53
|14
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0