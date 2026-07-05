Jacob Daniel Theunis Albertze

Jacob Daniel Theunis Albertze

wicket keeper

Full name:Jacob Daniel Theunis Albertze
Nationality:Bermuda

Teams

2023 Teams

Bermuda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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