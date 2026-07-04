Jacob Mulder
bowler
|Full name:
|Jacob Mulder
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|8
|4
|19
|31
|Innings
|4
|8
|6
|19
|30
|Overs
|31.0
|29.0
|97.2
|118.3
|104.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|16
|2
|0
|Runs
|155
|192
|300
|616
|678
|Wickets
|5
|12
|5
|20
|35
|Avg
|31
|16
|60
|30.8
|19.37
|SR
|37.2
|14.5
|116.8
|35.55
|17.94
|Eco
|5
|6.62
|3.08
|5.19
|6.47
|BB
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|8
|4
|19
|31
|Innings
|2
|4
|7
|14
|14
|Not outs
|2
|2
|3
|5
|9
|Runs
|15
|6
|87
|123
|43
|Balls Faced
|11
|11
|112
|172
|52
|Avg
|0
|3
|21.75
|13.66
|8.6
|SR
|136.36
|54.54
|77.67
|71.51
|82.69
|Fours
|2
|0
|8
|8
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Highest
|15
|5
|38
|28
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0