Jacob Mulder

Jacob Mulder

bowler

Full name:Jacob Mulder
Nationality:Ireland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Ciyms Cc

Northern Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches4841931
Innings4861930
Overs31.029.097.2118.3104.4
Balls-----
Maidens001620
Runs155192300616678
Wickets51252035
Avg31166030.819.37
SR37.214.5116.835.5517.94
Eco56.623.085.196.47
BB34334
4w01001
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches4841931
Innings2471414
Not outs22359
Runs1568712343
Balls Faced111111217252
Avg0321.7513.668.6
SR136.3654.5477.6771.5182.69
Fours20881
Fifties00000
Sixies00311
Highest155382814
Hundreds00000

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