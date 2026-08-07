James John Atkinson
bowler
|Full name:
|James John Atkinson
|Nationality:
|Hong kong, china
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|17
|9
|29
|37
|Innings
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|137.4
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|469
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|23.45
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|41.3
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|3.4
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|17
|9
|29
|37
|Innings
|9
|16
|14
|27
|36
|Not outs
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Runs
|250
|309
|159
|700
|1026
|Balls Faced
|398
|277
|481
|1076
|804
|Avg
|27.77
|22.07
|11.35
|26.92
|32.06
|SR
|62.81
|111.55
|33.05
|65.05
|127.61
|Fours
|24
|31
|15
|71
|103
|Fifties
|1
|2
|0
|4
|9
|Sixies
|6
|9
|3
|17
|38
|Highest
|59
|53
|34
|85
|87
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0