James John Atkinson

James John Atkinson

bowler

Full name:James John Atkinson
Nationality:Hong kong, china
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

Hong Kong, China

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches91792937
Innings00800
Overs00137.400
Balls-----
Maidens001400
Runs0046900
Wickets002000
Avg0023.4500
SR0041.300
Eco003.400
BB00500
4w00100
5w00200
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches91792937
Innings916142736
Not outs02014
Runs2503091597001026
Balls Faced3982774811076804
Avg27.7722.0711.3526.9232.06
SR62.81111.5533.0565.05127.61
Fours24311571103
Fifties12049
Sixies6931738
Highest5953348587
Hundreds00000

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