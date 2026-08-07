Jannatul Ferdus Sumona

Jannatul Ferdus Sumona

bowler

Full name:Jannatul Ferdus Sumona
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2025 Teams

ACT Meteors Women

Bangladesh Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches21
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches21
Innings20
Not outs00
Runs10
Balls Faced130
Avg0.50
SR7.690
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest10
Hundreds00

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